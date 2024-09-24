Indian Super League: A five goal thriller sees Mohun Bagan edge past NorthEast United FC

Kolkata: NorthEast United FC suffered a 2-3 loss to Mohun Bagan in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) match at the VYBK Stadium on Monday.

It was a debatable goal by Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose to bring back the scoreline 2-2 that changed the momentum before Jason Cummings (87’) found the late winner for the Mariners in a soaking weather at the Salt Lake Stadium.

“You should see Gurmeet’s arm, it’s bleeding. It’s unfair. We should’ve defended better for the third goal, and we couldn’t convert the many chances we had. But we showed that we can go toe-to-toe with a big team like Mohun Bagan,” Juan Pedro Benali, head coach of the NorthEast United FC reflected on the game.

Earlier, it was the Moroccan duo of Mohammed Ali Bemammer (4) and Alaaeddine Ajaraie (24) that had dazzled the venue of the Highlanders’ Durand Cup triumph.

Playing for the second consecutive time on the road, Benali’s men made a positive start. Jithin MS made a darting run down the right flank and put in a cross across the face of the goal, which was met by Ajaraie, but the ball sneaked past the Mariners’ keeper Vishal Kaith and ricocheted off the post.

The Highlanders were ahead on the night just a couple of minutes later. Ali found Ajaraie on the left flank with an accurate long pass. Ajaraie got the ball under his spell, cut past his marker and pulled a ball for rushing Ali, who hit a first-time shot that whistled past the diving Kaith, low into the bottom left corner. But, the ISL shield winners were level through a loopy header by Dippendu Biswas from a Dimitri Petratos free-kick.

Ajaraie, who had netted the winner against Mohammedan SC, put the NorthEast United FC ahead through a stunning counter-attack. Ajaraie found Jithin MS free on the right, who ran at Bagan's defence before returning the ball to Ajaraie, whose left-footed strike found the far corner.

Just when it looked like NorthEast United FC would come away with at least a point from their second visit to Kolkata, Cummings' strike broke the Highlanders’ heart.

NorthEast United, will now play on the home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium - for the first time this season on September 29 against Kerala Blasters. (Agencies)

