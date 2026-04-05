ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Maintain Unbeaten Home Run as Mohun Bagan SG Stay Winless in Three After Dramatic Draw

NEW DELHI: An added time header from Ritwik Kumar Das helped Jamshedpur FC snatch a draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 match played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday. The result means that Owen Coyle’s men maintained their unbeaten record at home this season, while the Mariners are winless in their last three games.

The draw leaves JFC in the third spot in the standings, level on 14 points with second-placed Mumbai City FC and leader MBSG. Agencies

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