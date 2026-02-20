ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan Sporting Club host FC Goa

Kolkata: With both teams aiming to register their first win of the campaign, Mohammedan Sporting Club will host FC Goa in the first fixture of Match Week 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

Mohammedan Sporting went down 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC in their season opener. FC Goa, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against debutants Inter Kashi after falling behind and later restoring parity.

Mohammedan SC, under head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, fielded an all-Indian squad in their first match and showed defensive discipline and tactical organisation. However, they lacked sharpness in the final third. Back at home, they will look to convert effort into points in front of their supporters. IANS

Also Read: ‘We could have done better with the ball, but no excuses,’ says Shanaka