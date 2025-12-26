FC Goa suffer defeat to Istiklol, end AFC Champions League 2 campaign

MARGAO: FC Goa’s AFC Champions League 2 campaign came to a disappointing conclusion as it suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tajikistan’s Istiklol at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The Gaurs had taken an early lead courtesy of a first-half strike from Dejan Drazic, but was unable to cling onto the lead in the second half. Paul Komolafe equalised in the 53rd minute, before a penalty from Amirbek Juraboev completed the turnaround.

The visitor saw out the one-goal advantage despite a late red card for Sodikdzhon Kurbonov.

Earlier in the evening, FC Goa players staged a silent protest during the opening seconds of the match over the ongoing crisis in Indian football.

As the referee blew the whistle for kick-off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Gaurs’ players remained stationary, refusing to engage in active play to draw global attention to the “deepening uncertainty” currently paralysing the Indian football eco-system.

Defeat completes a miserable campaign in Asia for Manolo Marquez’s side, which lost all six of its group stage matches. Its elimination from the competition had already been sealed with a 2-1 defeat to Al Zawraa in November. Agencies

