ISL: East Bengal FC Fight Back with 10 Men to Hold Bengaluru FC in Six-Goal Thriller

Kolkata: East Bengal FC put up a strong fight with 10 players to hold Bengaluru FC to an exciting 3-3 draw in one of the most thrilling matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC scored first in the 12th minute. Ashique Kuruniyan completed a fantastic solo run with a powerful shot into the top corner. East Bengal quickly responded, with Anwar Ali leveling the score in the 21st minute with an impressive back volley after a well-executed corner. The match took a dramatic turn just minutes later. East Bengal was down to 10 men after Miguel Ferreira received a straight red card in the 24th minute following a clash with Ashique. The situation intensified as Ferreira kicked the ball toward the Bengaluru bench while leaving the field.

Even with fewer players, East Bengal kept pushing. However, Bengaluru regained the lead in the 39th minute when Suresh Wangjam took advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill after a cross from Ryan Williams.

East Bengal wouldn’t give up and found another equalizer in the 56th minute. Saul Crespo was quick to react and scored after his initial shot was blocked. Bengaluru took the lead again in the 71st minute, as Williams finished beautifully from a tight angle, seemingly setting his team on the path to victory.

But the excitement wasn’t over. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Anton Sojberg became the hero, scoring in the 90+7th minute to earn a crucial point for East Bengal.

With this result, East Bengal rises to third place with 15 points from eight matches. Bengaluru FC is just behind them, also with 15 points, but from nine games, in a closely fought league table. IANS

Also Read: India vs South Africa T20Is: Rivalry Reignites Ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup