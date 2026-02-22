ISL: Highlanders eye first point in Bengaluru FC today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will be eager to bounce back and register their first points of the season when they take on Bengaluru FC in their second match of the Indian Super League on Sunday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Highlanders began their campaign on a disappointing note, going down 0–3 to East Bengal FC in Kolkata. In contrast, Bengaluru FC made an impressive start, securing a 2–0 victory in their opener and heading into the clash as favourites.

Addressing the media ahead of the encounter, NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali called on his players to show greater hunger and determination.

He also added: “When you play against a high-quality side like Bengaluru FC, and you know they may have certain qualities superior to yours, you must bring something different. One of our greatest strengths is our spirit, our heart, and our fight. In the end, whether you win, draw or lose, you should be able to look in the mirror and say, ‘I did my job and gave everything.’

Benali stressed the importance of balancing results with long-term development. “We need points, but we also need to give exposure to our young brigade so that, over time, they can take responsibility for the team in the best possible way,” he added.

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, who produced a string of crucial saves in the season opener, echoed his coach’s sentiments. The custodian emphasised the team’s intent to remain aggressive and continue improving with each outing.

Last season, NorthEast United benefited from the attacking prowess of Aladein, who spearheaded their forward line. His absence this year has raised concerns about the team’s attacking firepower which may invite some extra pressure in the mid field and defence, but Gurmeet dismissed any worries. “We have players who can handle the situation, and the coach has already chalked out plans,” he said confidently.

Gurmeet will once again stand as the last line of defence. Ahead of him, captain Michel Zabaco is set to marshal the backline, supported by Asheer Akhtar, Dinesh Singh, Redeem Tlang, Bekey Oram, Buanthanglun Samte and Tondonba Singh.

In midfield, Andy Rodriguez — who made his ISL debut in the previous game — is expected to anchor the centre alongside local talent Macarton Nickson and the dependable Mayakkannan.

The Highlanders’ attacking unit will feature India international Jithin MS and India U-23 prospects Parthib Gogoi, Thoi Singh and Danny Laishram. Summer signings Jairo Samperio, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia and Lalbiakdika are also poised to strengthen Benali’s offensive options as NorthEast United look to make a strong statement in Bengaluru.

