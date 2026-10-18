ISL: NorthEast United FC face Kerala Blasters

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in their second match of the 2026-27 MG Indian Super League season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Sunday. The match will kick off 7:30 PM.

The Highlanders head into the fixture on the back of a winning start to their campaign, having edged past Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in their season opener at home. Jithin MS emerged as the match-winner, finding the back of the net in the closing moments to secure all three points for the hosts.

History suggests that Sunday’s contest is unlikely to be straightforward. Across 25 previous meetings, Kerala Blasters FC have recorded nine wins, NorthEast United FC have won six, and ten encounters have ended in draws.

Coach Juan Pedro Benali looked cautious before team’s second game of the season. “We are facing a very good team. Kerala have a balanced squad, with experienced players and young talent, and they have a good coach with a clear idea of how he wants his team to play,” Benali said during the pre-match press conference.

The Highlanders’ coach was equally clear about the tactical challenge posed by Kerala and their head coach, Ashley Westwood, describing the contest as one that could be decided by the smallest of details.

“It is like a chess game. Ashley is a very good coach, talented and smart. Kerala are a tough team,” he added.

For NorthEast United, the objective will be to carry the confidence of their opening victory into Sunday’s fixture without allowing it to become a source of complacency. Benali stressed that the win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant was merely the beginning of a much longer journey, with consistency and continued improvement remaining the priorities.

“This is only the first step in a long marathon. We need to stay focused and humble, keep our feet on the ground, work harder, avoid mistakes, and take our chances,” coach said.

The message reflects the approach the Highlanders will need against a Kerala side capable of making the game difficult through its tactical organisation. NorthEast United will look to remain disciplined, manage the key moments and make their opportunities count as they aim to secure back-to-back victories at the start of the campaign.

Benali also reiterated that opportunities within the team would be determined by performance and readiness, rather than age or background.

“Age and background should not decide selection; readiness, performance and what the team needs should,” he stated.

While the tactical battle will be crucial, the Highlanders’ preparations have also been shaped by the culture developing within the squad. The blend of experienced players and new arrivals has brought renewed competition, but the importance of unity and discipline remains central to the team’s identity.

Redeem Tlang, one of the club’s long-serving players and the vice captain of the season, highlighted Benali’s influence in bringing the group together and establishing standards that extend beyond the training pitch.

“The responsibility and discipline he brings to the team stand out. He wants the team to be together from the very first day. You can see the players bonding well. Discipline and unity are his biggest contributions,” Redeem said.

Also Read: ISL: Thoi Singh’s late equaliser helps Inter Kashi hold Odisha FC