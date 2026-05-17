ISL: Punjab FC hold nerve in stoppage-time drama to defeat Odisha FC

Margao: Three second-half goals by Manglenthang Kipgen, Bede Osuji, and Dani Ramírez helped Punjab FC keep their title ambitions alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday. Goals from Kipgen, Osuji, and Ramírez took the match away from Odisha FC and sealed a crucial win for the Shers, while Suhair VP and Kartik Hantal found the net for Odisha FC in a pulsating contest that came alive in the closing stages.

With this victory, Panagiotis Dilmperis side moved up to fourth place with 22 points from 12 matches, level on points with East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of their upcoming Kolkata Derby tomorrow. Odisha FC, meanwhile, remained 12th with 10 points from 12 matches. Bede Osuji was named the Player of the Match for his influential performance in attack. IANS

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