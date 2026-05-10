NorthEast United FC eye crucial home win over Chennaiyin FC in penultimate ISL clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in their penultimate ISL 2025-26 match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Sunday. The match will kick off at 5 PM.

NorthEast United FC come into the game on the back of a vital 3-2 win against Inter Kashi FC a week ago. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC suffered a 1-0 loss against Punjab FC in New Delhi.

However, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali stressed that his side will have to be at their best against the visitors.

“When you go into a game on the back of a win, the mood is more positive, and it becomes easier to work. We hope to keep that winning mentality going till the end. Our focus remains on the Chennaiyin FC game. We need to be positive, show resilience, take advantage of our strengths, and give our best to get the right result,” Benali said.

NorthEast United FC centre-back Dinesh Singh delivered an outstanding performance against Inter Kashi FC; his crucial aerial presence played a key role in the first two goals. The defender credited the coaching staff for their support throughout the season before underlining the team’s readiness for the challenge.

“We’ve been playing together for a long time. We’ve always had a great camaraderie. We’ve been training well and are ready for the game against Chennaiyin FC,” Dinesh said.

On Sunday, NorthEast United FC will look to make the most of home advantage, push for another important result, and consolidate their position in the standings heading into the final stretch of the season.

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