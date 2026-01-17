ISL Top Scorer Alaaeddine Ajaraie Joins Persija Jakarta on Loan from NEUFC

Jakarta: Ahead of the much-awaited Indian Super League 2026, Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has departed NorthEast United to join Persija Jakarta on loan for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Ajaraie previously joined NorthEast United from Moroccan top-tier side FAR Rabat in August 2024 on a one-year contract, with an option to extend the deal for another year.

Last season in the 2024/2025 Indian Super League, Alaeddine finished as the top scorer with 23 goals and seven assists, while also being named Player of the Season. In the 2025/2026 campaign so far, he has recorded 10 goals and five assists in nine matches across two competitions, the Durand Cup and the Super Cup. These numbers underline his strength as a core striker. IANS

Also Read: India Open 2026: Lakshya crashes out as India’s campaign comes to an end