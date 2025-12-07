ISSF World Cup Finals: Suruchi, Sainyam make history with gold-silver finish in women’s air pistol

New Delhi: Indian debutants Suruchi Phogat, still a teenager, and Sainyam bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the 10m air pistol women’s event to cause the biggest flutter at the Lusail Shooting Complex in Doha on the opening competition day of the season-ending International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final (WCF) Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday.

Suruchi shot a junior world record score of 245.1 in the eight-woman final, to leave her senior teammate 1.8 behind in second. This is the first time India has registered a double podium in the premium year-ending ISSF showdown between the year’s best shooters and Olympic and World Championship medalists. China’s Yao Qianxun won bronze with 219.4.

Earlier, Suruchi finished second in qualification with a score of 586, while double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker qualified sixth with a score of 578. Sainyam, who made the World Cup Finals cut through the world ranking route, clinched the eighth and last spot with a sub-par 573. Sainyam was strongest off the blocks in the final; however, despite Suruchi shooting a 10.9 for her first shot. She fired two more 10-plus scores for her 11th and then, incredibly and crucially for her 19th, to draw level with Sainyam after being 2.7 behind her after the 12th single shot.

China’s world No. 3 Qian Wei was the first to exit the final as big names like reigning Olympic champion Oh Yejin of Korea and former world champion and multiple-time Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin of China were finding it difficult to hit the center of the 10-ring consistently. IANS

Also Read: Quinton de Kock equals AB de Villiers’ record for most centuries in India