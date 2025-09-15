Guwahati: Masters Super 100 Tennis begins today at India Club

By Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The prestigious Masters Super 100 Tennis Tournament is set to commence at the India Club from Monday. Over 100 players from across India and abroad are expected to participate in the six-day tournament.

Tournament Director Arnab Kumar Sarma, addressing the media, announced that the competition will feature multiple age categories—above 35, 40, 45, 50, and 55 years. Each category will include three events: men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

The tournament offers total prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Sarma also confirmed that a player from China will be among the participants, alongside more than 100 Indian players. Assam will be represented by around 35 players in this prestigious competition.

Ankush Dutta, General Secretary of the All Assam Tennis Association, also spoke at the press briefing. He informed that the inauguration ceremony will be held in the afternoon on Monday and it will be graced by Nandan Bal, former captain of the Indian Davis Cup team.

To ensure smooth conduct in case of adverse weather, the organizers have arranged two alternative venues: the Dispur Tennis Court and the AATA Complex.

The media briefing were also attended by organizing secretary Amlandeep Das and chief referee Surajit Bandopadhyay.

Also Read: World Wrestling C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash ousted

Also Watch: