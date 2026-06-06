Istanbul to Host 2026 ITTF World Youth Championships

Lausanne: The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Friday said the World Youth Championships 2026 will be held in Istanbul, Turkiye, from November 21 to 28 after a change of host from Bahrain, with the event dates remaining unchanged.

The Bahrain Table Tennis Association decided to withdraw after close consultation with the ITTF, prioritising the safety and well-being of all athletes, officials, and delegations participating in the event due to the war in West Asia.

ITTF President Petra Sorling welcomed the announcement, saying, “We are grateful to Bahrain for their understanding and their commitment to putting the welfare of our athletes first. We have every confidence that Turkiye will deliver an outstanding event, and we look forward to seeing the next generation of champions compete on this historic stage.

The event, which brings together the world’s best junior talent across Under-19 and Under-15 categories, will mark the first ITTF world title event ever staged in Turkiye. IANS

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