Shaun Tait quits as Bangladesh fast-bowling coach ahead of Australia white-ball series

Dhaka: Former Australian cricketer Shaun Tait has confirmed his departure as Bangladesh’s fast bowling coach, as the side will head into their upcoming white-ball assignment against Australia without one of the key figures behind their pace-bowling resurgence.

The former Aussie quick has resigned from his position effective immediately, ending a tenure of just over a year, even though the agreement was initially intended to last until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Tait, who became part of Bangladesh’s coaching staff in May 2025, explained that family commitments were the main reason for his departure. IANS

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