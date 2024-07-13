It will mean everything to England, says Seagraves ahead of their bid to win first EURO title

New Delhi: England are on the hunt for their maiden European Championship and their first ever major tournament victory since the 1966 FIFA World Cup and hope to end the drought when they take on Spain in the final of the Euro 2024 in Munich on Sunday. The Three Lions’ fans have been through it all and are eagerly waiting for the side to finally win an international trophy.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, former English defender Mark Seagraves spoke on what it would mean to the country for them to finally bring the trophy home.

“It will mean everything to the country, we haven’t won anything since 1966. You ask that to a Spanish player, ‘Does England want it more than you?’ Of course, they won’t. The Spanish players will want it equally as much as the English players. Everyone on that pitch, everyone who sat on the bench and everyone who’s in the stand will want their team to win and will have the necessary oomph about themselves to do that,” Seagraves told IANS.

England will be hoping to end the misery of their fans and finally get over the final hurdle. A lot of talk surrounds English forward Bukayo Saka after his heroics in the match against Switzerland, the 23-year-old missed a penalty in the finals of the 2020 Euro Cup but saved his team from being eliminated in the quarterfinal with his first goal of this edition.

Alongside Saka, Seagraves also spoke about RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo who has made a stellar name at the tournament having scored three goals and provided two assists while averaging only 56.84 minutes per game.

“Are we going to keep talking about that? It’s an experience that has gone, he’s had so many games since for Arsenal and for England let’s look at what he does on the field, and what he does on the field for England is fantastic. He’s played in so many different positions for England just in the tournament and he’s been really good and knows that missing a penalty is irrelevant,” he added.

“He wasn’t as popular before Pedri got injured because he wasn’t in the team. I like Dani Olmo. I’ve seen him play on lots of occasions in the Bundesliga this year he’s got a goal in him. He’s technically very gifted. There’s no doubting his ability. Absolutely, he’s fantastic. But somewhere along the line, these managers who work with him, you know, are not as vociferous in that because they don’t start him. But I’m sure he’ll start on Sunday,” concluded Seagraves. IANS

