‘It will popularise squash among youth’: PM Modi hails Anahat Singh’s historic triumph

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated young squash sensation Anahat Singh after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship title, calling her triumph a ‘historic feat’ and expressing confidence that it would inspire more youngsters to take up the sport.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “A historic feat at the 2026 World Junior Squash Championship. Proud of Anahat Singh for winning the gold medal and becoming the first Indian squash player ever to win the World Junior Championship title. This accomplishment will further popularise squash among the youth.” IANS

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