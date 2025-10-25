Italian cyclist Kevin Bonaldo passes away at 25

NEW DELHI: Kevin Bonaldo, an Italian cyclist who was hospitalized last month after falling ill at a race, has died, his team said on Friday. He was 25.

Bonaldo remained under observation for a month after collapsing at the end of the Piccola Sanremo race on September 21 in the town of Sovizzo, Italy.

“The SC Padovani Polo Cherry Bank is heartbroken to announce that this morning, at the end of a month in which he bravely fought between life and death, Kevin Bonaldo has passed away,” his team said. “Our company wants to demonstrate its closeness to Kevin’s family and all his loved ones.”

Bonaldo was rushed to the intensive care unit of the San Bortolo Hospital in Vicenza and placed in an induced coma after falling ill. His team said he showed initial signs of improvement, but his condition deteriorated in the final hours before he passed away. Agencies

