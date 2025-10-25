Yuki Bhambri-Goransson beats Pavic-Arevalo in Vienna Open 2025

NEW DELHI: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Croatia’s Andre Goransson entered the Vienna Open 2025 men’s doubles semifinals after beating World No. 2 pair of Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo on Friday.

Bhambri and Goransson won the quarterfinals by walkover after the Pavic-Arevalo pair retired hurt after two sets. The unseeded duo of Bhambri and Goransson had lost the first set 6-7[6] before clinching the second set 6-4. The Pavic-Arevalo pair clinched the French Open 2024 title after beating Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavasorri.

Earlier in the year, Bhambri had beaten the Pavic-Arevalo duo in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 Dubai tournament with then partner Ivan Dodig.

The Bhambri and Goransson pair, which beat the Austrian duo of Neil Oberleitner and Joel Schwaerzler in the Round of 16, will face Lucas Miedler of Austria and Francisco Cabral of Portugal in the semifinals on Saturday. Agencies

