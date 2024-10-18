Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio to miss final two MotoGP races for surgery

NEW DELHI: Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio will miss the final two MotoGP races of the year to undergo shoulder surgery, his Ducati-VR46 team said on Thursday.

Di Giannantonio, currently 10th in the championship, dislocated his left shoulder in a high-speed collision at the Austrian GP in August but has continued to ride.

He is set to compete in Australia this weekend, then at Thailand, before returning home for an operation that will rule him out of the season-ending races in Malaysia and Valencia. Agencies

