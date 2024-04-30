Italian Serie A: Inter Milan maintain winning form defeats Torino at San Siro

Rome: Inter Milan maintained their winning form by defeating a 10-man Torino at San Siro in the Italian Serie A match. Fresh off securing their 20th Serie A title in the last round following a derby victory, Inter faced Torino without the suspended Denzel Dumfries.

After a goalless first half, the home side quickly broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Lautaro Martinez poked it to Mkhitaryan, who laid it off for Calhanoglu to hit in a first-time volley, reports Xinhua. Calhanoglu made it 2-0 minutes later when Marcus Thuram went down in the box, earning a spot-kick to seal the win. (IANS)

