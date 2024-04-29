Serie A: Juventus, AC Milan play out goalless draw

TURIN: Juventus and AC Milan played out a 0-0 draw at a sold-out Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Saturday, with both sides still seeking to secure Champions League spots for next season.

Milan is second in the standings on 70 points while Juventus remain third on 65 with four games left to play, after Inter Milan sealed the title on Monday.

Bologna and AS Roma complete the top five on 62 and 58 points respectively, both with a game in hand before they play their games on Sunday. Agencies

