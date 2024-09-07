Italians Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori win mixed doubles title at US Open

NEW YORK: Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claimed a 7-6(0), 7-5 victory on Thursday to win the mixed doubles title at the US Open 2024 and end unseeded all-American pair Taylor Townsend and Donald Young’s storybook run. The victory gave five-times women’s doubles Grand Slam champion Errani and Vavassori their maiden Grand Slam mixed doubles title in only their third major tournament together after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.

“It’s very special, it’s a dream come true for me to accomplish this thing with Sara,” Vavassori said.

“She’s an amazing person and player, I always watched her during her career. It was amazing to play with her in Wimbledon and the Olympics and here, we had fun,” he added. Agencies

