Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci announces retirement from professional football at the age of 37

MILAN: Leonardo Bonucci announced retirement from professional football at the age of 37 on Sunday. The defender, who joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window following an ill-fated transfer to Union Berlin last summer, will play his last match against Istanbulspor on Sunday.

Bonucci said that he wants to finish his career with a trophy and can do so by winning the Super Lig with Fenerbahce if it wins against Istanbulspor and Galatasaray loses its last league match.

Bonucci spent the majority of his career in Juventus, with over 350 appearances for the record-time Italian champion. He has also had brief spells at Inter Milan and AC Milan. Agencies

