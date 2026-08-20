Italy edge closer to 2027 Cricket World Cup after topping Challenge League B with win over Tanzania

Dar es Salaam: Italy strengthened their case for a place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 after finishing top of Challenge League B with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Tanzania in Dar es Salaam. Italy entered the final matchday with their fate in their own hands and delivered a composed performance to finish their 15-match campaign as league leaders. Their triumph was further confirmed after Uganda suffered a final-over defeat to Bahrain, leaving Italy four points clear at the top.

The result also moved Italy a step closer to their World Cup dream. Along with Uganda, they have qualified for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, which will determine four places in the main World Cup Qualifier. Agencies

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