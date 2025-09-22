Italy outclass USA to seal third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup title

NEW DELHI: An inspired Italy successfully defended its Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-0 victory over record 18-times champions the United States on Sunday, taking its own tally in the premier women’s team competition to six titles.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini both won their singles matches to help their country triumph in Shenzhen and prolonged the American wait for another title after its previous success in 2017.

“It’s been a really great week and it’s always amazing to play in this competition ... I just want to thank everybody, it was unbelievable,” a beaming Paolini said.

“It was so tough, this year we played amazing teams, they are very strong and today against the United States, we didn’t expect to win so we’re really happy about this win.

“I don’t know, it’s even more special this year than last year. It’s different, but honestly I didn’t expect it.”

World number eight Paolini’s 6-4, 6-2 victory was her maiden win in her sixth clash with Jessica Pegula and helped Italy become the first team to capture back-to-back titles since the Czech Republic lifted three straight trophies from 2014-16.

The 29-year-old edged a tight first set by firing a backhand rocket that broke the seventh-ranked Pegula’s serve and she came from an early break down in the next set to quell the challenge of her American opponent after a late wobble.

She celebrated her win by raising her arms and joined her team in dancing in the centre of the blue court to roaring applause from largely Italian and Chinese fans.

Earlier, Cocciaretto ensured that Italy shot out of the blocks by swatting aside world number 18 Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-4, with the 24-year-old finishing off in style by winning a breathtaking rally on match point.

Italy’s sixth Billie Jean King Cup title comes amid a golden spell for the country, with the men’s team claiming the previous two Davis Cup trophies and its players enjoying success at the Grand Slam and Olympic level. Agencies

