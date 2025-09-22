World Championships: American Cole Hocker bounces back 5,000m gold

Tokyo: Cole Hocker, put behind the disappointment of getting disqualified from the 1,500 metres, by winning the 5,000m at the World Championships on Sunday — claiming his first World title.

Hocker, who was disqualified from the 1,500 metres for barging through his rivals in the semi-finals, claimed the gold in 12 minutes 58.30

Belgium’s Isaac Kimeli bagged the silver with 12:58.78, while France Jimmy Gressier, who won a shock gold in the 10,000m, won the bronze. This was the first time since 1993 that there were no medallists representing African nations at the World Championships. Agencies

