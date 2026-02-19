ITF boss Andrew Moss reaffirms commitment to strengthening tennis in India

Bengaluru: During his recent visit to Bengaluru for the ongoing ITF Women’s Open W100 Bengaluru 2026, Andrew Moss, Executive Director of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour & Data Rights, expressed optimism about the future of tennis in India and its potential to emerge as a tennis powerhouse.

"India is a huge country. It's got a huge tennis history, and it's got massive tennis potential in terms of skill. This trip has been great for me because we're working with AITA and with the regional state associations to have plans to further grow the game in the near future. Because there is so much potential and we want to work with the various Indian bodies to really bring that to reality,” he shared after a meeting with the officials.

Moss met with officials from the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) to discuss plans to bring more ITF World Tennis Tour events to Bengaluru. The discussions focused on creating additional opportunities for Indian athletes and strengthening the tennis structure in the region.

Lauding the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, Moss said, “This is my second time in Bangalore. I was here a couple of years ago. It's great to have the W100 here for the second year. The facilities here are fantastic. Great feedback from the players already about the high standards here. I’m very excited to see this tournament play out this week.” (IANS)

