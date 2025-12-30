ITF World Tennis Masters Tour MT200 tournament: Hydar Ali Rymbai claims runners-up title

Our Correspondent

Haflong: Hydar Ali Rymbai, the pride of Haflong and widely regarded as the only active international tennis player from Assam in the 70+ age category, showcased his enduring skill and passion for the sport by securing the runners-up position in the doubles category at the prestigious ITF World Tennis Masters Tour MT200 tournament held in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The seasoned player from Dima Hasao district, who has represented India in numerous veterans' events and even unveiled his autobiography highlighting his remarkable journey in tennis, partnered in the doubles event and fought valiantly to reach the final on Monday.

Though the pair fell short of the title, Rymbai's performance was a testament to his unwavering dedication and fitness at an age when most have long hung up their rackets.Rymbai, a familiar figure in India's seniors tennis circuit with an active ITF profile, has been inspiring upcoming players in Assam through his participation in national and international veterans' tournaments. His involvement extends beyond tennis, as he has also promoted related sports like pickleball in his hometown of Haflong.This achievement adds another feather to Rymbai's cap, reinforcing his status as a role model for senior athletes across Northeast India. Fans and the tennis community in Assam celebrated his success, hoping it encourages more support for veterans' sports in the region.

