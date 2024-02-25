ITF Women’s Open W35: Sandeepti Singh Rao, Akanksha, Humera, Bhatia get wild cards

Gurugram: The highly talented 20-year-old Sandeepti Singh Rao, who had finished runner-up in the last edition, received a wild card for the main draw of the second edition of the ITF Women’s Open W35 Gurugram that begins at the Tennis Project here on Sunday. Three others -- Akanksha Nitture, Humera Baharmus and Riya Bhatia -- also earned wildcards for the main draw consisting of 32 players. ians

