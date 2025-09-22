World Championships : Kenya’s Lilian Odira stuns with 800m gold

Tokyo: Kenya’s Lilian Odira came up with a sensational finish to emerge the winner in the women’s 800 metres, bettering the 42-year-old championship record.

Odira looked out of contention with nearly 30 metres to go before she staged a superb rally in the end, racing to victory in one minute, 54.62 seconds — improving her personal best by two seconds.

Odira broke the previous the mark set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova at the first World Championships in 1983.

Briton Georgia Hunter-Bell edged past compatriot Keely Hodgkinson to bag the silver in a personal best 1:54.90. Olympic champion Hodgkinson settled for the bronze in 1:54.91. Agencies

