‘It’s a team that is just on the up’, says South Africa women coach after T20I series vs Aussies

Adelaide: South Africa women’s head coach Hilton Moreeng believes his team is just on the up in the shortest format despite losing the T20I series 2-1 to Australia. The Alyssa Healy-led side won the first T20I, before South Africa bounced back in the second game. After defeating Australia for the first time in women’s T20Is by six wickets, South Africa raised hopes for winning the series. But Australia secured a clinical five-wicket win to win the series at Hobart.

“For us, the way we started the T20I series, we feel a bit disappointed in our changing room because we felt we’ve done enough to have had the results otherwise, but it’s one of those that you know you’re playing against a quality team, on their own conditions, where they play very well.

“They have a lot of match winners in the team and so do we, so we felt that on the day, they were on the better side when it came to the key moments in the game. Overall, there’s been very good moments in the last three games. The players have gone out there, very competitive, put their best foot forward and stayed competitive.

“We can see the growth from the team - the way we’re playing - it’s a team that is just on the up. We take a lot of learnings from that going into the next series. We’re very happy with what we’ve seen regarding the performance but not the end result,” said Moreeng in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release. IANS

