It’s BCCI to decide my fate: Gautam Gambhir

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reacting to growing speculation about his possible removal as India’s Test head coach following the team’s series whitewash in South Africa, Gautam Gambhir said he will abide by whatever decision the BCCI takes regarding his future. The under-fire coach made it clear that the authority to continue or replace him lies entirely with the board.

Gambhir, addressing the media after the match, said, “It is upon the BCCI to decide. I said it in my first press conference also when I took over as head coach that Indian cricket is more important than me.”

He also reminded his critics that under his coaching, Team India had delivered strong performances in recent times. He pointed out that he was the same coach who guided a young Indian side to a memorable series win in England and had previously overseen victories in the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup.

The coach admitted that the team’s performance in the second Test had fallen well short of expectations. “From 95 for 1 to 122 for 7 is not acceptable. You don’t blame any individual or any particular shot-the blame lies with everyone,” he said.

Responding to criticism over frequent team changes and his inclination toward selecting all-rounders over specialists, Gambhir reiterated his belief that Test cricket rewards resilience more than flair.

“You don’t need the most skilful or flamboyant characters in Test cricket,” he said. “You need the toughest character players with limited skills who can still succeed in any conditions and under any situation.”

Calling for a collective effort to revive red-ball cricket in India, Gambhir urged all stakeholders to prioritize the format. “If we want Test cricket to flourish in India, we need an overall effort. We cannot sweep things under the carpet. If someone scores runs in white-ball cricket, that shouldn’t overshadow what they do in red-ball cricket,” he added.

Also Read: The way we performed here will grow our confidence even more: Bavuma