FIFA Faces European Commission Complaint Over World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices

Hamburg: The Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission against the football governing body, FIFA, over excessive ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup 2026, which is set to commence on June 11.

FSE has said that FIFA used its monopoly position and set high prices that are above the reach of the common people.

In December, FIFA introduced a small number of more affordable $60 tickets for all 104 matches following widespread criticism of its pricing structure. However, according to the FSE, it was just an advertising gimmick as the economy tickets were so scarce that the entire Category 4 inventory was practically sold out before general public sales opened.

The FSE has demanded that FIFA abandon dynamic pricing and freeze prices for the April release of tickets.

It also demanded greater transparency for fans when purchasing tickets, with at least 48-hour notice of availability in each category and where those seats will be. FSE added that the governing body should respect consumers' rights in both the primary and secondary ticketing markets. IANS

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