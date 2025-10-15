Mohammed Shami: Ranji Fitness Ready, India Tour Selection Not in My Hands

Kolkata: (IANS) Back in the Bengal side for its Ranji Trophy season opener against Uttarakhand, starting at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, pacer Mohammed Shami said he remains fully fit and ready to play, but reiterated that his selection for India’s upcoming tour of Australia was not in his control.

“If there is any fitness issue, then I should not be here,” Shami told reporters ahead of the match. “If I can play four-day (matches), then I can play 50-over (matches).”

The senior pacer, who has not featured for India since the 2023 ODI World Cup, expressed calmness about his non-selection, insisting that his focus remains on staying prepared and performing whenever opportunities arise.

“It’s not in my hands. My job is to prepare and play matches,” he said. “If I get matches to prepare, I’ll be ready. If I’m not in the team, that’s not my fault. You’ve seen me here - whenever I’ve had the chance, I’ve played for Bengal. I have no objections to playing anywhere. If I’m selected, I’ll play - there’s no issue.”

Shami also clarified that he doesn’t see it as his responsibility to update the selectors or team management about his fitness status. “There’s no need for me to give anyone an update. It’s not my responsibility to inform people about my fitness - my job is to prepare, play matches, and perform,” he said. “It’s up to the management or selectors to decide when to share updates. I just focus on my work.” (IANS)

