Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa to miss opening ODI against India

Melbourne: Australia wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been ruled out of the ODI series opener against India on Sunday, with spinner Adam Zampa also set to miss the match for family reasons.

Inglis is yet to fully recover from a calf strain that saw him miss Australia's T20 tour of New Zealand earlier this month.

Australia added wicketkeeper Josh Philippe and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to their squad for the series opener against India on Sunday.

Philippe, who joined the T20 squad in New Zealand as Glenn Maxwell's replacement when he went home with a fractured wrist, is set to play his first ODI since Australia's tour of the West Indies in 2021.

Kuhnemann could play his first 50-over international since 2022, with all-rounders Matt Short and Cooper Connolly the only other spinners in the squad.

Zampa, meanwhile, is expected to link up with the Australian squad ahead of the second ODI against India on October 23.

Cricket Australia said that Inglis is expected to return for the third ODI in Sydney on October 25. (IANS)

