It’s something I’ll never forget and take for granted: Salah on PFA Player of the Year honour

Manchester: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admitted to feeling proud at becoming the first person in history to win the Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award for a third time and said this honour is something he will never take for granted.

The Egyptian topped the polling of his fellow professionals from this year’s six-man shortlist – which included clubmate Alexis Mac Allister – to make it the 10th occasion a Red has claimed the prestigious honour.

After collecting the PFA prize, which he also picked up in 2017-18 and 2021-22, the forward reacted to this latest success, saying, “Great, great. It’s something that’s never happened in the Premier League, it’s something I will never forget and I will never take it for granted. So, I’m so glad about that.”

Salah scored 34 goals and produced 23 assists from his 52 appearances in the previous season, smashing a host of records along the way. Reflecting on the previous season, the winger said, “I think we had a great season and I also had my best season in the club, maybe in my career as well. To win the league, I’m glad we managed to do that, and hopefully it will continue this year.”

“I found always a way to feel hungry and just need more. This season we have new players, so you also need to give them your experience and try to help them also to grow – that’s part of being a footballer. It’s always the hunger that really makes me want more,” he added.

Salah has cemented himself as a Liverpool legend since his transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, signed a new contract in April this year that will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

“I’m still very hungry – that’s why I signed for Liverpool (for) another two years. It’s great to play in the Premier League at that level. Also with my age, 33, you feel that you can give more and you can really make the difference always in each game. It’s something that makes me proud of myself because I work really hard for that. That’s what I can say about that,” he concluded. IANS

