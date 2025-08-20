India’s youth shooters finish 1-2 in women’s 10m Air Pistol at Asian Shooting C'ship

New Delhi: Suhl Junior World Cup 2025 champion Kanak Budhwar and Agam Grewal led a 1-2 finish for India in the 10m Air Pistol Youth Women event, on competition day two of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Kanak shot 238.2 to secure the gold medal, to continue her fine form in the season while Agam Grewal shot 236.0 to settle for silver. The third Indian in the final Gamberya V. Gowda finished in fifth with a score of 172.5.

The trio combined to secure the team gold also with Agam Grewal topping qualification with 577 followed by Kanak with 566 and Gamberya with 558.

India finished day two with a haul of seven medals, helped earlier by the gold and bronze medals won by Rashmika Sahgal in Junior Women and Manu Bhaker in Senior Women respectively along with the team medals the squad won earlier in the day. IANS

Also Read: AC Milan beat Bari in Italian Cup opener

Also Watch: