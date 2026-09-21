Iva Jovic dominates to defend Guadalajara Open title

Guadalajara: Iva Jovic completed another memorable week in Guadalajara by successfully defending her title, defeating fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Guadalajara Open on Sunday (IST).

Returning to the tournament where she announced herself on the WTA Tour a year ago, the second-seeded Jovic produced another commanding performance to claim her second WTA Tour title. The American teenager did not drop a set throughout the week and capped her campaign with a clinical victory over Stearns in one hour and 26 minutes. IANS

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