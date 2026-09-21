Stephen Fleming Targets No. 1 Test Ranking, Keeps WTC on Agenda as England Coach

New Delhi: Incoming England Test coach Stephen Fleming has kept his focus on making England the No. 1 side again and has put the World Test Championship on the agenda. Fleming addressed the media at his first press conference as England’s Test coach, highlighting that the job is prestigious.

“It’s one of the most prestigious jobs in cricket,” Fleming said. “I was very honoured to be asked.”

He has signed a contract with the ECB through September 2030 following a two-week recruitment process. His first assignment as the Test coach would be against South Africa in winter, and then there is also a home Ashes series waiting, which the New Zealander holds in high regard.

“I would love to be in charge of the No.1 Test team in the world,” Fleming said. “That would be my aspiration,” Fleming said on wanting to make England No.1 for the first time since 2012.

“I know the marquee events - the Ashes - are something I can’t wait for. As a New Zealander, I have watched and loved the Ashes all my cricketing life. To be part of that is an absolute highlight, so I can’t wait for that. But there is a piece of work there that has already begun, which is around our identity. There has been a lot of coverage around that.

“The way players represent England and the group is going to be really important to me. The style of play will come with that also. That will be more player-directed, but I feel very strongly about finding a sense of belonging within the group, and that will take a bit of time,” he added. Agencies

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