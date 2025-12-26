Ivory Coast and Algeria triumph in AFCON openers

NEW DELHI: Ivory Coast got its Africa Cup of Nations title defence off to a winning start, and France great Zinedine Zidane watched his goalkeeper son’s safe hands as Algeria also started its campaign with a victory on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez scored twice, and the 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza scored his first international goal for Algeria, one of the tournament favourites, to beat 10-man Sudan 3-0 to move top of Group E.

“The most important thing was to start with a win,” Mahrez said. “The last two AFCONs, we didn’t start well. Today, we really wanted to make it happen, and we did.”

Zidane, who was at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat to see his son Luca Zidane playing in Algeria’s goal, was feted by the crowd every time he was shown on the big screens.

Luca opted to represent his grandfather’s country after getting the Fennec Foxes’ invitation, and he’s been given his chance to shine because of an injury to Alexandre Oukidja, who might have been expected to start otherwise.

Algeria wasted little time on Wednesday, with Mahrez sweeping in the opener in the second minute after unselfish play from Hicham Boudaoui to set him up.

Zidane was called into action shortly afterwards to deny Yaser Awad on a break.

Sudan had to play all its qualification games away from home because of the near 1,000-day old civil war ravaging the country.

Though the Algerians looked confident and played with intensity, the big chances fell at the other end, with Zidane saving again from Awad before Abdel Raouf fired over.

Salah Adil was sent off just as the rain began to fall shortly before the break with his second yellow card for a foul on Rayan Aït-Nouri, who would have been through otherwise.

But the Algerian fans, who were in the majority, needed to be patient.

Mohammed Amoura produced a brilliant cross with the outside of his boot for Mahrez to score in the 61st, and Baghdad Bounedjah headed the ball into Maza’s path for the substitute to complete the scoring in the 85th.

Amad Diallo’s second-half strike was enough for defending champion Ivory Coast to beat Mozambique 1-0 in a rain-soaked game in Fez.

The Elephants’ captain, Franck Kessie, headed the ball back and Diallo struck it inside the far corner shortly after the break.

In the other Group F game, Etta Eyong’s early goal through the goalkeeper’s legs was enough for five-time champion Cameroon to beat Gabon 1-0 in the coastal city of Agadir.

Edmond Tapsoba completed a remarkable turnaround as Burkina Faso scored two goals in stoppage time to beat 10-man Equatorial Guinea 2-1 in the early Group E game. Agencies

Also Read: Tottenham captain Romero could be banned for a longer period after Liverpool red card