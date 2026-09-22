Iyer on India’s Historic First Cricket Clash in Japan: ‘Never Thought I’d Be Playing Here’

TOKYO: India will play Japan in Sano for the first international fixture between the two nations, launching the celebration for 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two Asian countries.

India arrived here on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s game before heading to Nagoya for the Asia Games.

It is unusual for Indian cricketers to visit a country like Japan where cricket remains on the margins.

“No, I never thought about it, but yes, I mean, cricket is picking up in every country now, and all the teams are becoming dominant in their own ways, so I’m sure this will be an exciting match as well tomorrow,” said Iyer.

Incessant rain meant India had to cancel their training session before the game. The match will be held in Sano, roughly 100 kms from Tokyo.

“It’s beautiful. The time we landed, we saw the people, very cordial, generous, and helpful in nature, which we see it back at home as well. The hospitality is brilliant,” said Iyer talking about his first impressions of Japan. Agencies

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