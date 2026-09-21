Japan’s Takumi Hojo Claims First Gold of Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 in Men’s Triathlon

Nagoya: Host Japan won the first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 as Takumi Hojo finished first in the men’s triathlon event at the Gamagori City Triathlon Venue on Sunday. The 30-year-old Hojo topped the 33-man field by clocking a time of 52 minutes 56 seconds. China’s Xirui Zhang (53:05s) took the silver medal while the bronze went to Arlan Zhanabay (53:11s) of Kazakhstan. It was the first of the 469 gold medals to be awarded at a two-week showpiece that has more athletes than the Olympics.

The triathlon comprised a 750m swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5,000m run. Agencies

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