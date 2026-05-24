Iyer’s maiden IPL ton powers PBKS past LSG, keeps playoff bid alive and knocks DC out

DC eliminated after PBKS defeat LSG

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals became the fourth team to be eliminated from IPL 2026 after Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets on Saturday.

Though the Axar Patel-led side has one match in hand, against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, it can only reach a maximum tally of 14 points. DC has now failed to qualify for the Playoffs in the last five seasons.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the post-season. Rajasthan Royals, Punjab and Kolkata are the teams vying for the final spot.

If the Royals manage to beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday, they will qualify and lead to the elimination of the Kings and the Knight Riders. In case the Royals lose, the Knight Riders will be able to qualify by winning by 70 runs or chasing a target inside 13 overs.

Shreyas Iyer struck his maiden IPL century to guide Punjab Kings to vital win and break their six-game losing streak at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

In response to LSG’s 196/6, Punjab hunted down the target in 18 overs, with Iyer unbeaten on 101 off 51 balls, studded with 11 fours and five sixes coming at a strike-rate of 198.04. Apart from wowing the crowd with his sublime timing, strong pick-up of deliveries and bottom-handed shots, Iyer also shared a crucial 140-run stand with Prabhsimran Singh, who hit 69 off 39 balls.

The chase began dramatically as Priyansh Arya fell first ball to Mohammed Shami, caught on the pull for a golden duck. Cooper Connolly counter-attacked with four boundaries in the second over, before being castled by Mohammed Shami and leaving PBKS at 22/2 in 2.2 overs.

Iyer joined Prabhsimran and the pair steadied the innings. Iyer struck successive fours off Mohsin Khan and Shami, while Prabhsimran found his rhythm with inventive strokes and used the bowlers’ pace to his advantage. The partnership blossomed after Power-play as Prabhsimran dropped on 20 by Pant off Arjun Tendulkar, and got his fifty in 28 balls.

Iyer, meanwhile, cut and drove with authority to get his fifty in 33 balls. The boundaries flowed freely before Arjun trapped Prabhsimran lbw for 69. But Iyer pressed on, smashing three sixes in one Shami over to all but seal the contest. Fittingly, Iyer launched a slower ball from Mohsin over cow corner to complete his maiden IPL hundred and clinch an important victory for PBKS.

Earlier, riding on Josh Inglis’s fluent 72 off 44 balls and Abdul Samad’s unbeaten 37 off 20 deliveries, Lucknow Super Giants posted 196/6.

Inglis didn't see much of the strike in the first few overs, as he lost partners from the other end. But he slowly came into his own to add 49 runs for the third wicket and shared a 65-run partnership with Rishabh Pant. Inglis came into his own during the middle overs to hit nine fours and two sixes in all in his knock, coming at a strike-rate of 163.64.

At 147/4 in 15 overs, LSG were primed for a big finish, but losing Inglis was huge for them. Though Samad did show some fight with a late cameo, LSG will reckon they ended at least 10-15 runs short of a par score on a good batting pitch. For PBKS, Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen were the standout bowlers with two scalps each.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 196/6 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 72, Ayush Badoni 43; Yuzvendra Chahal 2-25, Marco Jansen 2-33) lost to Punjab Kings 200/3 in 18 overs (Shreyas Iyer 101 not out, Prabhsimran Singh 69; Mohammed Shami 2-45, Arjun Tendulkar 1-36) by seven wickets. Agencies

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