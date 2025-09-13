Jack Grealish named Premier League’s Player of the Month

New Delhi: Everton’s Jack Grealish has been awarded the Premier League’s Player of the Month for August. The attacking midfielder, who celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this week, came out on top following a combination of a fan vote and votes from a panel of football experts.

He was presented his prize by Evertonian content creator Andy Castell at Finch Farm after beating competition from an eight-man shortlist that included Riccardo Calafiori, Hugo Ekitike, Marc Guehi, Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro, Antoine Semenyo and Dominik Szoboszlai. Grealish had a stunning debut month for Everton after joining on loan from Manchester City in the summer. Grealish, who turned 30 this week, led the Premier League for assists in August, with his total of four being double that of any other player in the competition. IANS

