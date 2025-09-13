Manchester United beaten by Brann in Women’s Champions League qualifier

LONDON: Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss at Brann in the first leg of their women’s Champions League third qualifying round tie on Thursday, while Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. Marc Skinner’s United dominated for long periods in Norway but was hit by Ingrid Stenevik’s close-range header in the 76th minute from a Signe Gaupset free-kick. The English club will need to overturn a one-goal deficit in the return match in a week’s time to reach the inaugural 18-team league phase. United has never played in the tournament proper before. Former semifinalists Paris FC was held to a goalless home draw by Austria Vienna, while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Hacken in Sweden. Agencies

Also Read: Manchester United goalkeeper Onana makes loan move to Trabzonspor

Also Watch: