LONDON: Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of England’s upcoming Test series in South Africa as the left-handed batter needs further surgery on a knee issue.

The 23-year-old Bethell has been out of action since the third ODI against India at Lord’s in July and had an operation towards the end of the domestic season.

Bethell had joined England’s white-ball squad in Perth last week before returning home due to a flare-up in his knee.

“Jacob Bethell will undergo surgery on his right knee this week and has been ruled out of the tour of South Africa,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesman.

The first of the three Tests against the Proteas will begin from December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Agencies

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