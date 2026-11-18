Dubai: Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been handed significant penalties in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle after being found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening Test of their two-match series in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka have been docked 15 points after falling 15 overs short of the required rate, while Pakistan have lost five points for being five overs behind the target.

The deductions have dealt a major blow to Sri Lanka’s position in the standings, with the team slipping from seventh to eighth and its points percentage dropping from 33.33 per cent to 15.47 per cent. Pakistan remain ninth and bottom of the table, with a points percentage of 3.33 per cent.

Consequently, Pakistan have been fined 25 per cent of their match fees, while Sri Lanka have received the maximum 50 per cent fine. IANS

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