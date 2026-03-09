Jacob Kiplimo Reclaims Half Marathon Glory with Record Time

NEW DELHI: Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo reclaimed the men’s half marathon world record on Sunday winning in Lisbon in 57 minutes and 20 seconds, to take 10 seconds off the time set in 2024 by Yomif Kejelcha. Kiplimo had previously set the record in Lisbon in 2021 before Ethiopian Kejelcha shaved off one second in Valencia.

In a race without pacemakers, Kiplimo covered the first five kilometres in a rapid 13:28 with Kenyans Nicholas Kipkorir and Gilbert Kiprotich on his heels.

After the trio reached 10km in 27:00 Kiprotich faded.

When the pace dropped as the leaders passed 15km in 40:52, Kiplimo, who had an eye on the record, accelerated and ran the next 5km in 13:31, a pace he kept up to the end. Agencies

