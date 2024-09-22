Jaddu helped me through a phase where I was not focusing enough, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Chennai: Veteran off-spin all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored his sixth Test century to help India post 376 in the first innings of the ongoing match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, thanked Ravindra Jadeja for helping him get past a phase during their 199-run stand where he was not able to focus much.

“There was a fair bit of communication and camaraderie between both of us when we were playing. There was a stage in the innings when I felt like I was not focusing enough, and Jaddu helped me through that phase.”

“Jaddu’s batting has been quite an inspiration for me over the last few years. The way he’s settled in his game, how he has been able to be consistent and what good game-plans he has – he’s been such an inspiration.”

“He’s always been a great batter and has got triple hundreds in first-class cricket. It’s going to be very hard for me to replicate it, but nevertheless, that’s true sense of how I can try,” said Ashwin in a video posted on bcci.tv. on Saturday. IANS

