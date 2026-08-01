Sports

Jadumani Singh, Jaismine, Arundhati, Preeti and Ankush Storm Into CWG Finals

Five Indian boxers, including Jaismine and Preeti Pawar, entered CWG finals, assuring India of at least five silver medals.
Mandengbam Jadumani Singh
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Glasgow: India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Jaismine, Arundhati Choudhary, Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal assured the country of at least a silver medal in boxing by reaching the final in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Jadumani stormed into the final in the men’s 55kg category with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over Namibia’s Haoseb Philip Pumulo.

Jaismine produced a dominant display to book her place in the women’s 57kg boxing final, defeating Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

Arundhati stormed into the women’s 70kg boxing final with a convincing 4-0 split-decision victory over Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the semifinal.

World No. 3 Preeti Pawar reached the women’s 54kg final after defeating Zambia’s Catherine Mwape by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Preeti is a two-time Asian champion across the U-22 and elite levels.

Ankush Panghal advanced to the men’s 80kg final after defeating Canada’s Joshua Ofori by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Agencies

Also Read: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh Deliver India’s First-Ever Commonwealth Games Judo Golds in Historic Night

Arundhati Choudhary
Mandengbam Jadumani Singh
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