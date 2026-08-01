Jadumani Singh, Jaismine, Arundhati, Preeti and Ankush Storm Into CWG Finals

Glasgow: India’s Mandengbam Jadumani Singh, Jaismine, Arundhati Choudhary, Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal assured the country of at least a silver medal in boxing by reaching the final in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Jadumani stormed into the final in the men’s 55kg category with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over Namibia’s Haoseb Philip Pumulo.

Jaismine produced a dominant display to book her place in the women’s 57kg boxing final, defeating Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela via Referee Stops Contest (RSC).

Arundhati stormed into the women’s 70kg boxing final with a convincing 4-0 split-decision victory over Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the semifinal.

World No. 3 Preeti Pawar reached the women’s 54kg final after defeating Zambia’s Catherine Mwape by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Preeti is a two-time Asian champion across the U-22 and elite levels.

Ankush Panghal advanced to the men’s 80kg final after defeating Canada’s Joshua Ofori by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Agencies

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